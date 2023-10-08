Create New Account
Facts revealed! Russian strike on cafe of Groza in Kharkiv
The Prisoner
Published a day ago

About the Russian Iskander missile attack that hit a cafe in the village of Groza, #Hroza, in Kharkiv region to Kupyansk direction. Apparently that the cafe was a gathering place for Ukrainian ultra nationalists from Aidar Battalion as targets, on the day of the funeral of one of the top leaders of their group which was attended by at least 150 of his last brothers in arms.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
kharkivaidar battalionrussian iskander missile attackgroza

