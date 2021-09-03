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THE MARK = COVID 19 VAX
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265 views • September 03, 2021
(Apologies for the loud backgroud music. I forgot to lower the music volume before converting into video)
SOURCE: THE KING IS COMING - YOU TUBE LINK:
https://youtu.be/TyNlkrkLdb8
THE MARK = COVID 19 VAX (COVID SPELT BACKWARDS = DIVOC. HEBREW MEANING OF DIVOC = SPIRITUAL POSSESSION
AUTHOR: ANTHONY PATCH.COM
SOURCE: THE KING IS COMING - YOU TUBE LINK:
https://youtu.be/TyNlkrkLdb8
THE MARK = COVID 19 VAX (COVID SPELT BACKWARDS = DIVOC. HEBREW MEANING OF DIVOC = SPIRITUAL POSSESSION
AUTHOR: ANTHONY PATCH.COM
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