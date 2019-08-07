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Globalist Media Continues To Push For Civil War Ahead Of Larger Worldwide Conflict - War Room Full Show
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24 views • August 07, 2019
Owen Shroyer covers the currency manipulation and trade wars happening the The United States and China with financial trend expert Gerald Celente. The left wing of America is still attempting to start a race war ahead of a larger global conflict to handicap America is a global entanglement. Fleccas Talks joins the broadcast to talk about the Baltimore city cleanup organized by Scott Pressler.
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