UNconventional Shade of Grey is a call to action film that addresses chemtrail/geoengineering in relation to our changing climate and 'global warming' legislation. After his productions What In The World Are They Spraying, and Why In the World Are They Spraying, UNconventional Shade of Grey is the third production of Michael J. Murphy on the war that is being waged against ALL LIFE ON THE PLANET, and exposes the dangers of geoengineering to all life on the planet, after which Michael allegedly was murdered by the globalist crime syndicate. In UNconventional Shade of Grey also specific plans to take legal and legislative action, to get these programs stopped immediately, are outlined.

Read and/or Download the Document "Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025, HERE: https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

