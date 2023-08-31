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UNconventional Grey • Geoengineering Climate Change Agenda & Our Future - Produced and Directed by Michael J. Murphy (R.I.P.)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
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283 views • August 31, 2023

UNconventional Shade of Grey is a call to action film that addresses chemtrail/geoengineering in relation to our changing climate and 'global warming' legislation. After his productions What In The World Are They Spraying, and Why In the World Are They Spraying, UNconventional Shade of Grey is the third production of Michael J. Murphy on the war that is being waged against ALL LIFE ON THE PLANET, and exposes the dangers of geoengineering to all life on the planet, after which Michael allegedly was murdered by the globalist crime syndicate. In UNconventional Shade of Grey also specific plans to take legal and legislative action, to get these programs stopped immediately, are outlined.

Read and/or Download the Document "Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025, HERE:  https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf 

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🎥 Also Watch: UNconventional Grey - Produced and Directed by Michael J. Murphy (R.I.P.)
https://rumble.com/v3djabw-unconventional-shade-of-grey-produced-and-directed-by-michael-j.-murphy-r.i.html#comment-278053010
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🎥 Also Watch: WHY IN THE WORLD ARE THEY SPRAYING? (2012) An investigation into one of the many agendas associated with chemtrail/geoengineering programs (weather control)
https://rumble.com/v3d7wuo-why-in-the-world-are-they-spraying-2012-an-investigation-into-one-of-the-ma.html
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🎥 Also Watch: What in the World Are They Spraying (2010 Full Length Version) - The Chemtrail/Geo-Engineering coverup revealed
https://rumble.com/v3cxaok-what-in-the-world-are-they-spraying-2010-full-length-version-the-chemtrailg.html
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🎥 Also Watch: Holes in Heaven? H.A.A.R.P. & Advances in STOLEN Tesla Technology - HAARP, A Globalist Crime Syndicate Weapon Of Mass Destruction. Stolen Tesla Technology Turned Against ALL God’s Life on Earth (1998)
https://rumble.com/v3bkfb6-holes-in-heaven-h.a.a.r.p.-and-advances-in-stolen-tesla-technology-haarp-a-.html
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🎥 Also Watch: ESSENTIAL - NEED TO KNOW - Why Climate Change is NOT an Emergency (Saturday, May 27, 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3c80z8-essential-need-to-know-why-climate-change-is-not-an-emergency-saturday-may-.html
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🎥 Also Watch: FALLEN ANGELS PLAY THIS HAARP (2020) - Babylon’s Weather Modification - Full Documentary
https://rumble.com/v3bvalw-fallen-angels-play-this-haarp-2020-babylons-weather-modification-full-docum.html
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🎥 Also Watch: Climate Engineering Weather Warfare, and the Collapse of Civilization (2014)
https://rumble.com/v3ae0ki-climate-engineering-weather-warfare-and-the-collapse-of-civilization-2014.html
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🎥 Also Watch: Behind The Green Mask UN: Agenda 21 - Rosa Koire - Open Mind Conference 2013 Skanderborg Denmark
https://rumble.com/v28vcla-behind-the-green-mask-un-agenda-21-rosa-koire-open-mind-conference-2013-ska.html
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🎥 Also Watch: February 8, 2023 Did The NWO Globalist Crime Syndicate Use HAARP To Punish Turkey?
https://rumble.com/v28sk1u-february-8-2023-did-the-nwo-globalist-crime-syndicate-use-haarp-to-punish-t.html
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🎥 Also Watch: The Fascist Communist Corporate United Nations Agenda for the 21th Century -- A brief summary & revelation by the late Rosa Koire
https://rumble.com/v27mk4o-the-fascist-communist-corporate-united-nation-agenda-for-the-21th-century-b.html
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🎥 Also Watch: Geoengineering Expert Rosalind Peterson - Documentary
https://rumble.com/v27cjhc-geoengineering-expert-rosalind-peterson-documentary.html
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🎥 Also Watch: The Father Of Weaponized Weather
https://rumble.com/v3c7iho-the-father-of-weaponized-weather.html
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🎥 Also Watch: The Dimming Geoengineering Documentary - By Dane Wigington
https://rumble.com/v1uxtde-the-dimming-geoengineering-documentary-by-dane-wiggington.html

Keywords
geoengineeringweather warfaremichael j murphyweather weaponizationwar on gods creationunconventional greydestruction of biological life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy