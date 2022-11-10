Feb 2, 2020Warning: This discussion deals with mature content and may not be suitable for children. For Lauda Leon session inquiries and bookings, contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] Up coming group on Sovereignty and Spirit to Body Meta Being in the beginning of May. Details on specifics will be posted on my website. For those interested in signing up please feel free to email me. Limited availability. Bio-Interface Consciousness Synthesis The War of the Heavens is your Consciousness and Spirit! The war we are fighting is one where consciousness and Spirit are intertwined in the powerful electromagnetic union of Spirit to Body. This video deals with the bio-interface technologies that seek to terraform your mind through hive soul technologies so as to obtain your consciousness and essence. The real terraforming is in your consciousness and its Meta manifesting capabilities. What we ARE can never be reduced to units of measurement, digital or otherwise. What we are can never truly be quarantined except for the illusions cast within a web or netting system rigged to be merged with the biological, neural, soul technologies that are created to interface within the projection of the holographic simulation. This mirroring system fuses because the meta science has reduced the Meta potential within the parameters of not only the human form but of it's neural capacity, soul and consciousness expansiveness, albeit netted and webbed inside a synthetic artificial intelligence cage. This Interface neural hacking technology is all around you along with its infinite counterfeit programs that have created the synthetic platform of experience via a holographic projection reelities along with consciousness theft technologies, this is consciousness absorbing technologies creating a fusion of the biological and neural systems. By equipping oneself with knowledge we gain the power to change the InfiniVerses! Knowledge is power and knowing the nature of this symbiotic artificial interfacing we evade its strategic maneuvers to implant us within its artificial artifice platforms of false realities. We are Eternal Fire of the Prime Creation Source without limit and within us exists literally Everything that the entire Infinite Verses are made from. Within us in The Kingdoms of Heaven for all Verses of Creation exists within us. We are all precious in the EYES of Prime Original Creation! ~ LL

