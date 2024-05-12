Andrew Bridgen MP just dropped this bombshell on a stunned Doc Malik:

Rishi wants out..um…we are actually at war with Russia now …they just haven’t told you. Russia knows it as confirmed to Bridgen by the Russian Ambassador. Rishi has told the globalists he doesn’t want to be a war time Prime Minister. The plan is to inform the public around July/August.

World War 3 - News and Reports

