Andrew Bridgen MP just dropped this bombshell
Published 18 hours ago

Andrew Bridgen MP just dropped this bombshell on a stunned Doc Malik:

Rishi wants out..um…we are actually at war with Russia now …they just haven’t told you. Russia knows it as confirmed to Bridgen by the Russian Ambassador. Rishi has told the globalists he doesn’t want to be a war time Prime Minister. The plan is to inform the public around July/August.

"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary): https://TheWayHomeOrFaceTheFire.net

For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:

World War 3 - News and Reports

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/world-war-3-news-and-reports/3202/588

This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther Forum: https://Defending-Gibraltar.net

Mirrored - NancyDrewberry

russiaukww3andrew bridgen mp

