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Ep. 707 – Teachers Attend Online “BDSM” & “Kink” Conference To Understand Trans Kids
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11 views • May 26, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Pennsylvania, where the Philadelphia School District is actively encouraging teachers to attend sex conferences that discuss kink, BDSM, sex toys, and transgender surgery for teens, to better understand the "issues facing the trans community."
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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