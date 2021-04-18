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Implantable Microchip Conspiracy Fact!🤳🚫
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130 views • April 18, 2021
The pentagon is working on releasing an implantable microchip to monitor your health, location, and finances Which will be to completely control you!!! You can duck duck go the search and find multiple sources! I've been screaming this for many years And now it is coming to play I didn't want to say I told you so but!!!!!! We are in danger as a whole we must work together this information is to be used to help us combat the evil tyrannical government!
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#medicaltyranny #RFIDChip #MarkOfTheBeast #agenda2030 #agenda201 #Contacttracing #SocialDistancing #Quarantine #scamdemic #Plandemic #Hoax #HR6666 #Revelations #NewWorldOrder #Repent #PraiseGod #FemaCamps #Covipass #Greenzones #greenpassport #freedombracelet
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#medicaltyranny #RFIDChip #MarkOfTheBeast #agenda2030 #agenda201 #Contacttracing #SocialDistancing #Quarantine #scamdemic #Plandemic #Hoax #HR6666 #Revelations #NewWorldOrder #Repent #PraiseGod #FemaCamps #Covipass #Greenzones #greenpassport #freedombracelet
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