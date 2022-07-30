BOTH ANGLES OF GIANT TV SCREEN CRUSHING HONG KONG BOY-BAND DANCER & INJURING TWO OTHERS 😲

Quotation: Disturbing footage shows the moment several members of a Hong Kong boy band were crushed when a giant video screen fell onto the stage. At least three people — including a member of the Hong Kong Cantopop boy band Mirror — were injured on Thursday when a giant video screen fell and crushed them during a concert. Fans caught the horrific incident at the Hong Kong Coliseum on video and posted it to social media. The footage shows one of the many floating screens above the stage coming unhinged and landing on performers, the NY Post reports. It is unclear which of Mirror’s 12 members was injured, but the South China Morning Post reported that two of the band’s male dancers — including a popular dancer known as Mo — were taken to the hospital. Their current condition was unknown. The concert was quickly stopped, as the outlet reported that the band’s manager, Ahfa Wong Wai-kwan, came onstage to address the worried crowd.

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