1.14.2021 MAGA musings/update - serenity now!!

WeThePeople movement. this is OUR movement and our current president - Trump is leading us. We have prepared so enjoy the show and join in support of him and others as you see need.



Also Join the narrative. Doesn't have to be fancy or complicated. Muse and share your thoughts.



WE are bigger and more than THEM. Lets take this back together.



Telegram great forum many WeThePeople are going to...



[Forwarded from TRUMP SUPPORTERS NETWORK]

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UPDATED:

[JAN 12, 2021]



🇺🇸 President Trump - @real_DonaldJTrump

🇺🇸 Trump Supporters Network- @MAGARally

🇺🇸 RSBN - @RightSideBroadcastingNetwork

🇺🇸 Candace Owens - @CandaceOwens

🇺🇸 Steven Crowder - @Steven_Crowder

🇺🇸 Donald Trump Jr - @TrumpJr

🇺🇸 Ben Shapiro - @realBenShapiro

🇺🇸 Dan Bongino - @DBongino

🇺🇸 Charlie Kirk - @CharlieKirk

🇺🇸 James Woods - @JamesWoodsReal

🇺🇸 Benny Johnson - @Benny_Johnson

🇺🇸 ALX - @ALXTheLord

🇺🇸 Swig - @oldrowswig

🇺🇸 Old Row - @oldrowofficial

🇺🇸 Students For Trump - @TrumpStudents

🇺🇸 PragerU - @Prager_U

🇺🇸 Turning Point USA - @TPUSA

🇺🇸 The Daily Wire - @realDailyWire

🇺🇸 Daily Caller - @Daily_Caller

🇺🇸 Breitbart - @Breitbart

🇺🇸 TheBlaze - @TheBlazeTV

🇺🇸 Newsmax TV - @NewsmaxTV

🇺🇸 One America News Network - @OANNTV

🇺🇸 NTD - @NTD_TV

🇺🇸 Trump Supporters Channel - @TrumpChannel

🇺🇸 Nicholas Fuentes- @nickjfuentes

🇺🇸 Jaden McNeil- @jadenpmcneil

🇺🇸 Scott Greer - @scottgreer

🇺🇸 Patrick Casey - @patrickcaseyusa

🇺🇸 Vincent James - @RealVincentJames

🇺🇸 Stephanie Hazen - @StephanieCHazen

🇺🇸 Franssen - @stevenfranssen

🇺🇸 Columbia Bugle - @TheColumbiaBugle

🇺🇸 Jon Miller - @officialjonmiller

🇺🇸 Ryan Fournier- @RyanFournier

🇺🇸 Derek Utley- @DerekUtleyOfficial

🇺🇸 Infowars - @infowarslive

🇺🇸 Gavin McInnes - @RealGavinMcInnes

🇺🇸 Milo Yiannopoulos - @MiloOfficial

🇺🇸 Laura Loomer - @loomeredofficial

🇺🇸 Major Patriot - @RealMajorPatriot

🇺🇸 Liberty Hangout - @TheLibertyHangout

🇺🇸 Sidney Powell Unofficial - @SidneyPowell1

🇺🇸 Tommy Robinson News - @TommyRobinsonNews

🇺🇸 Culttture - @culttture

🇺🇸 Roger Stone - @RogerStoneJr

🇺🇸 Ali - @TheAliAlexander

🇺🇸 Jacob Wohl - @JacobAWohl

🇺🇸 Faith Goldy - @FaithGoldy

🇺🇸 Disclose .tv - @disclosetv

🇺🇸 VDARE - @vdare

🇺🇸 Michelle Malkin - @MichelleMalkin

🇺🇸 Unz .com - @UNZ_Com

🇺🇸 Alex Jones - @AlexJonesChannel

🇺🇸 Paul Joseph Watson - @pjwnews

🇺🇸 Jack Posobiec - @Jack_Posobiec

🇺🇸 Awakened Truth 24/7 - @intelops



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