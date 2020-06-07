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GEORGE FLOYDD IS NOT DEAD...
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357 views • June 07, 2020
From this site, this is not my video but thought it was something to think about. While I think its a stretch its completely possible.
IF YOU NEED PROOF.. LISTEN TO WHAT I JUST POSTED FOR ALL OF YOU...
DO NOT SCROLL BY THIS WITHOUT LISTEN.. AND LEARNING...HELP ME SAVE US..
THIS WAS ONLY A MINOR RESEARCH...
FIND MORE AND POST IT IMMEDIATELY WE NEED THE WORLD TO KNOW WHATS HAPPENING IN THIS COUNTRY...
So the very last pic is his brother at the funeral...
So disregard that part selves...
But everyone and thing pointed out before that.. is 100 correct... so view the post and take what u will from it selves..
This post will remain posted regardless of insult... because there is a much bigger picture here to see..(WORTH IT) be blessed selves and enjoy the day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-fqJvBKUpU&;feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR30sgip0vbdGZcs9J0b2lWhtA4aOeY-FRBOuPsToNC5oFhAD7Zt18bz9GQ
IF YOU NEED PROOF.. LISTEN TO WHAT I JUST POSTED FOR ALL OF YOU...
DO NOT SCROLL BY THIS WITHOUT LISTEN.. AND LEARNING...HELP ME SAVE US..
THIS WAS ONLY A MINOR RESEARCH...
FIND MORE AND POST IT IMMEDIATELY WE NEED THE WORLD TO KNOW WHATS HAPPENING IN THIS COUNTRY...
So the very last pic is his brother at the funeral...
So disregard that part selves...
But everyone and thing pointed out before that.. is 100 correct... so view the post and take what u will from it selves..
This post will remain posted regardless of insult... because there is a much bigger picture here to see..(WORTH IT) be blessed selves and enjoy the day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-fqJvBKUpU&;feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR30sgip0vbdGZcs9J0b2lWhtA4aOeY-FRBOuPsToNC5oFhAD7Zt18bz9GQ
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