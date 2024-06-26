BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia's MiG-31 Foxhound Destroyed The U.S. GLOBAL HAWK and MQ-4C TRITON Drones Over The BLACK SEA
325 views • 10 months ago

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, the American reconnaissance drone RQ-4 Global Hawk disappeared from radar screens during its next mission over the Black Sea, several hundred km from Crimea. Immediately after this incident, reputable Russian telegram channels officially announced that the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed an American reconnaissance drone during the conducting of a 'frightening campaign'. As it turned out, the US military lost exactly the same reconnaissance drone RQ-4 Global Hawk, which a few days ago adjusted the flight route of American ATACMS ballistic missiles, during the attack on Sevastopol...................................

Keywords
black searussian mig-31foxhoundujws global hawkmq-4c triton drone
