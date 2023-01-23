PLAYING THE T28E - HOW DOES THE THICKER ARMOR WORK OUT AT 2.3 IN WAR THUNDER?

The matches turn out not so well, but I show em as I get em. Its tough but against A Sherman 105 and T34s its pretty worthless. You do get a feel it can take some shots and it does here. It also cannot pen most things it sees and is hunted by M22's as being a land whale. You also get to see those ACE players who always get 10+ kills in Arcade starting at 2.3 (up to 3.3 here). I'm sure in "at tier" and below matches it can do fine, Ive had many a 1st and 6+ kills with it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.