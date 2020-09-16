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Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Mobbing His House
Duerst
Duerst
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33 views • September 16, 2020
How absolutely mortified would you be if this kinda BLM mob formed outside your house. Why? Because you're a Trump supporter that flies Trump Train flags, and allegedly uses saucy language. How mind blown would you be if you were arrested for using a gun to protect your house against said Black Lives Matter mobbing? WTF kinda topsy turvy clown world is this?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFL1WyKGSRY https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-milwaukee-trump-supporter-arrested-brandishing-gun-black-lives-matter-mob-surrounding-home-video/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tU2_l9M1bw&;feature=emb_title https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFLVOde824Q&;feature=emb_title https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfjRKwLrtyU&;list=PLoQTg3myRNTcfYBuh9wsEK-GONKSzybaA https://www.fox6now.com/news/new-7-count-indictment-filed-against-community-activist-vaun-mayes-after-august-2016-unrest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFL1WyKGSRY

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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