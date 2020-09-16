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Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Mobbing His House
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33 views • September 16, 2020
How absolutely mortified would you be if this kinda BLM mob formed outside your house. Why? Because you're a Trump supporter that flies Trump Train flags, and allegedly uses saucy language. How mind blown would you be if you were arrested for using a gun to protect your house against said Black Lives Matter mobbing? WTF kinda topsy turvy clown world is this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFL1WyKGSRY https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-milwaukee-trump-supporter-arrested-brandishing-gun-black-lives-matter-mob-surrounding-home-video/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tU2_l9M1bw&;feature=emb_title https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFLVOde824Q&;feature=emb_title https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfjRKwLrtyU&;list=PLoQTg3myRNTcfYBuh9wsEK-GONKSzybaA https://www.fox6now.com/news/new-7-count-indictment-filed-against-community-activist-vaun-mayes-after-august-2016-unrest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFL1WyKGSRY
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFL1WyKGSRY https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-milwaukee-trump-supporter-arrested-brandishing-gun-black-lives-matter-mob-surrounding-home-video/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tU2_l9M1bw&;feature=emb_title https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFLVOde824Q&;feature=emb_title https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfjRKwLrtyU&;list=PLoQTg3myRNTcfYBuh9wsEK-GONKSzybaA https://www.fox6now.com/news/new-7-count-indictment-filed-against-community-activist-vaun-mayes-after-august-2016-unrest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFL1WyKGSRY
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst FOLLOW// Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77 GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
Duer$t Donor$// Joyce Brown Quinton Wojciechowski Terry Kavanaugh Daniel J Duerst Adeon
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