Vitamin D & Your Immune System with special guest Michael Holick, Ph. D., M.D.

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Join Dr. Hotze and guest, Dr. Michael Holick, Ph.D., M.D. the worldwide authority on Vitamin D research. Dr. Holick is a Professor of Medicine, Biophysics, and Physiology at Boston University and his research on Vitamin D led to showing its extreme benefits against bone loss.
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