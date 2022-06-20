1978 WHO Paid For A Depopulation Vaccine (UNISEF)........ FACTS.... WATCH...

Tetanus Vaccine (Laced With Beta HCG At Time Of Production) is 100% Depop...... TESTED IN AFRICA 2014 Campaign... MUST SEE!





They Put Labels Over Labels On The vax Vials..... SMOKING GUN...





NOTE: Dr Carrie Madej Called Out The Tetanus Shot Years Ago...