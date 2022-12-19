Feature Documentary Exposing The Hazards Of Toxic Mercury Dental Amalgam Fillings

MIRRORED



Evidence of Harm

Premiered on 23 Jun 2021

“Evidence of Harm” chronicles the lives of three ordinary Americans who become reluctant health advocates after suffering from the devastating effects of exposure to hazardous mercury vapors during routine dental procedures.

The film presents a haunting portrait of a dental industry all too willing to turn a blind eye to science while placing profits and politics ahead of the 120 million Americans currently implanted with toxic mercury dental fillings.

