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The Truth about Virus Isolation | Dr. Sam Bailey
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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100 views • April 14, 2021
The Truth about Virus Isolation. What does it really mean to isolate a virus?

#virusisolation​ #virusisolate​

References:
1. Etymology of ‘isolated’: https://www.etymonline.com/word/isolated
2. Cambridge dictionary - Isolation: https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dict...
3. Dictionary.com - Isolate: https://www.dictionary.com/browse/iso...
4. Professor Vincent Racaniello: https://www.virology.ws/about/
5. Virus isolates, variants, strains - what are they?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2G2b...
6. Viral RNA is not infectious virus!: https://www.virology.ws/2017/02/17/vi...
7. Principles of Virology 4th edition: https://archive.org/details/Principle...
8. Virus Mania - 3rd English edition
9. Otago Daily Times, 13 June 2020: https://web.archive.org/web/202101260...
10. Official Information Request to Otago University: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-co...
11. 1,000,000 Euro for proof of isolation of SARS-CoV-2 and its genetic substance: https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-t...
12. “RECOGNIZATE": A Word to fill a gap, C. R. Madeley & Christian J. Kay - The Lancet, September 30, 1978
13. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes?: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
14. Why misinterpretation of electron micrographs in SARS-CoV-2-infected tissue goes viral: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la...

Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.

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Virus Mania book:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isb...
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-ma...
* Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-CO...
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-CO...
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
* Audiobook...is coming!
Keywords
covid19virus isolationsam bailey
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