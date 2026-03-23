"This is not just the 33-day war. This is a 33-year affair and we must put an end to it here & now!" - Mohsen Rezaei, former IRGC commander, lays out Iran's conditions for ending the war

"This is not just the 33-day war. This is a 33-year affair and we must put an end to it here and now!"

Mohsen Rezaei, former IRGC commander, lays out Iran's conditions for ending the war:

1. Full compensation for all losses.

2. All economic sanctions lifted.

3. An international legal guarantee of US non-interference in Iranian affairs.

"Until then — this war continues."

More found, further description for this video:

Tehran confirmed that it continues to insist on its conditions for ending the war.

Advisor to Ayatollah Khamenei, General Rezaei, stated that

the war will continue until the US fully compensates for the damage caused to Iran, until all sanctions are lifted, and until guarantees are received that the United States will not interfere in Iran's internal affairs and will not repeat attacks.

Earlier, Tehran voiced other demands: the withdrawal of all American bases from the Persian Gulf and the cessation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Hezbollah.





@Intel Slava