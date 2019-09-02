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Civil War 2.0 All wars are banker wars - the eye of hurricane A verdade das guerras Guns N' Roses
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33 views • September 02, 2019
"If my sons did not want wars, there would be none." Gutle Schnaper Mayer Amschel Rothschild's wife
"Se meus filhos não quisessem guerras, não haveria." Gutle Schnaper Mulher de Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"Se meus filhos não quisessem guerras, não haveria." Gutle Schnaper Mulher de Mayer Amschel Rothschild
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