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Truth with RFK Jr. S02E03 ft. Sherri Tenpenny
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71 views • September 24, 2020
Robert F. Kennedy with Sherri Tenpenny, September 22, 2020
RFK, Jr. welcomes renowned physician Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to talk about various aspects of the COVID crisis including Google's ties to pharma, flu shots & COVID, Bill Gates's desire for global surveillance, and digital currency.
Children's Health Defense (RFK)
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
http://tenpennyimc.com/
https://www.facebook.com/vaccineinfo/
RFK, Jr. welcomes renowned physician Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to talk about various aspects of the COVID crisis including Google's ties to pharma, flu shots & COVID, Bill Gates's desire for global surveillance, and digital currency.
Children's Health Defense (RFK)
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
http://tenpennyimc.com/
https://www.facebook.com/vaccineinfo/
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