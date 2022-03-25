© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Americans must be well rich to be paying this amount of dollars.
Follow
0
Share
Report
123 views • March 25, 2022
You Americans must be well rich to be paying this amount of dollars.
Biden :
"Today I am announcing the US has prepared to commit more than $1 Billion
in humanitarian assistance to help get relief to millions of Ukrainians affected by the war;
We will invest $320 Million
to bolster democratic resilience and defend human rights in Ukraine."
Biden :
"Today I am announcing the US has prepared to commit more than $1 Billion
in humanitarian assistance to help get relief to millions of Ukrainians affected by the war;
We will invest $320 Million
to bolster democratic resilience and defend human rights in Ukraine."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.