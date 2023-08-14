Create New Account
Vivek Takes on LGBTQ+ Question; Smooth as Silk + Honest as Abe
Published 12 hours ago

Vivek Ramaswamy takes a question in Iowa from an LGBTQ plus pansexual female. His answer is forthright, he aligns with her, it's respectful, and is why we should be voting for him in the Republican primaries.#vivekramaswamy #vivek #lgbtq #uspolitics


gracelgbtqamericanus politicspansexualvivekvivek ramaswamyrepublican primariesvivek 2024lgbtq plus questiontyranny of the minoritytyranny of the majorityiowa primaries

