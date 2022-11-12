Jason Cole: Lake reforms Ariz. elections right after declaring border emergency

Arizona GOP Gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and her supporters are still waiting for the final results from that election. One America's Neil W. McCabe spoke to Jason Cole, the head of Arsenal Media, about the status of the vote and his insights into the candidate and her campaign.
