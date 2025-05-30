BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“Listen Now: Vincent, Technology, and the Disconnect in Us All”
Norton1946!
Norton1946!
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 1 day ago

Modern Life”

In this deeply personal reflection, I explore the connection between Don McLean’s song “Vincent” and the timeless struggle for true communication. Inspired by McLean’s portrayal of Vincent van Gogh’s life and spirit, I delve into the story behind Vincent’s ear, the phrase “Give me your ear,” and the frustrations of feeling unheard.

The story weaves together moments from my own rideshare experiences, where breakdowns in communication—from a friend on a phone call to challenges with AI-powered platforms—echo the same disconnect Vincent might have felt with Rachel. I explore how Vincent’s paintings convey his silent spirit, and how McLean’s lyrics, “They would not listen, they did not know how, perhaps they’ll listen now,” resonate with our modern world of noise, miscommunication, and isolation.

Through vivid storytelling, I invite readers to consider how often we fail to truly listen to each other—and what we might learn if we did. This reflection is a call to slow down, listen deeply, and reconnect not only with each other, but with the words and spirit of Jesus Christ, who invites us to listen with open hearts.


Keywords
communicationlistennightdonvincentvangoghmcleanstarry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy