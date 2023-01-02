https://gnews.org/articles/647637

Summary：【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】The CCP will have to face the fact that the CCP virus they released would also kill themselves. Xi Jinping wants to use the vaccine disaster to dissolve all the problems of the aging population, economy, pension, and social security. But eventually, the CCP virus will become the virus to take down the CCP, going after the CCP members and cadres.



