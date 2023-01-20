Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1/20/2023 CLO2TV: Bob Sisson ft. Wayne Hicks
120 views
channel image
BrighteonTV
Published Yesterday |

Watch "CLO2TV" LIVE on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm EST

Learn more and read testimonials about chlorine dioxide at https://www.comusav.com/en/ and https://clo2.tv/


About Comusav: https://www.comusav.com/en/quienes-somos/


Watch The Universal Antidote documentary | The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide here: https://theuniversalantidote.com/


Watch another chorine dioxide documentary in full here:


https://www.brighteon.com/cbea0547-0152-48d0-8ad8-6898a2a2a27f


Purchase G. Edward Griffin's book "World Without Cancer" Here:


https://www.amazon.com/World-Without-Cancer-Story-Vitamin/dp/0912986190


Checkout event dates, register, or discover more info at: https://redpillexpo.org/ Red Pill Expo is the major public event of Red Pill University. Our purpose is to help truth seekers understand how the world really works – contrary to commonly held illusions. The visionary of this movement is G. Edward Griffin, author of numerous books and documentary films including the famous exposé of the Federal Reserve, The Creature from Jekyll Island and also World without Cancer; The Story of Vitamin B17.

Keywords
immune systemnatural healthcorruptiondoctorsclo2nursejabmedical schooluncovering the truthcovid hoaxcovid vaccinemedical fieldvaccine jabmedical industry exposed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket