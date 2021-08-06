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Dr. Katherine Albrecht_Spychips Radio Liberty 2009
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60 views • August 06, 2021
https://vimeo.com/8327678
The only observation that I would like to note is that nowadays, the chips are implanted in the bodies of the people through the shots. Nowadays we have nano-self-assembly-bots/chips that can be delivered through injections.
In 2009, give or take a year or a couple, no one knew about the nano-self-assembly-bots/chips and the chips were at the micro level, big as a grain of rice.
The only observation that I would like to note is that nowadays, the chips are implanted in the bodies of the people through the shots. Nowadays we have nano-self-assembly-bots/chips that can be delivered through injections.
In 2009, give or take a year or a couple, no one knew about the nano-self-assembly-bots/chips and the chips were at the micro level, big as a grain of rice.
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