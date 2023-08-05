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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 99:1-5 S, 20230805
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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4 views • August 05, 2023

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 99:1-5, 20230805

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230805

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 

O my Almighty, Heavenly, and Merciful Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

1 My Gracious, Merciful, and Almighty GOD, You reign; I humble myself in obedience to Your Name! You, who dwell between the Cherubims, let the earth be shaken!

2 LORD GOD, You are great in Zion, and high above all the people in the world.

3 I praise Your great and awesome Name for You are Holy.

4 Heavenly Father, in Your strength, You also love justice; You have established equity, executed justice, and righteousness in Jacob and in the world.

5 I exalt You, my Almighty Father and GOD, and worship at Your footstool, for You are Holy.

Thank You Glorious Father for Your daily Divine Salvation. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 99:1-5, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER: 

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ!  Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).


Keywords
deathcrossawesomeresurrectionjusticerightsholycalvaryunionexemptionstrengthobediencebegottenrighteousnessblessedhumblereigngraciousatoningblood-boughthallowed
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