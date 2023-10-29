Col. Mills on Likely Israeli Military Strategy as They Move into the Gaza | Brannon Howse

Brannon Howse Live | Col. Mills on Likely Israeli Military Strategy as They Move into the Gaza
Please help us with the huge cost of producing and distributing FREE radio and television programs by making a contribution at www.wvwfoundation.com or by calling 901-468-9357 or by sending your contribution to:
WVW Foundation
P.O. Box 1690
Collierville, TN 38027
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.