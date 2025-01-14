BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Book of Revelation - Part 6 - "The Message to the Church in Pergamum"- Expository Reading
Point Of View
Point Of View
31 views • 3 months ago

Revelation 2:12-17 NLT

"Write this letter to the angel of the church in Pergamum. This is the message from the one with the sharp two-edged sword: [13] "I know that you live in the city where Satan has his throne, yet you have remained loyal to me. You refused to deny me even when Antipas, my faithful witness, was martyred among you there in Satan's city. [14] "But I have a few complaints against you. You tolerate some among you whose teaching is like that of Balaam, who showed Balak how to trip up the people of Israel. He taught them to sin by eating food offered to idols and by committing sexual sin. [15] In a similar way, you have some Nicolaitans among you who follow the same teaching. [16] Repent of your sin, or I will come to you suddenly and fight against them with the sword of my mouth. [17] "Anyone with ears to hear must listen to the Spirit and understand what he is saying to the churches. To everyone who is victorious I will give some of the manna that has been hidden away in heaven. And I will give to each one a white stone, and on the stone will be engraved a new name that no one understands except the one who receives it.

Keywords
holy spiritholy biblerevelationgod the fatherjesus the son
