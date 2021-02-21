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The country needs to come together | Diamond & Silk
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111 views • February 21, 2021
Reacting to the acquittal and subsequent remarks made after the impeachment trial, Diamond and Silk comment on the need for Americans to come together regardless of political affiliation, and for the media to 'tell the truth,' a sentiment expressed very vocally by Trump defense lawyer Michael van der Veen. - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear
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