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Oregon governor signs bill granting state's electoral votes to national popular vote winner!!
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40 views • January 06, 2020
Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill Wednesday that would grant the state's electoral college votes to the winner of the national popular vote, her office confirmed.
Oregon is the 15th state to join the National Popular State compact, an agreement established by each participating states' laws to put its electoral votes toward the winner of the national popular vote, instead of the state's own popular vote. The compact will only go into effect if the cumulative total of the states' electoral votes surpasses the 270 necessary for a majority, which would require states that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 to sign on.
#Oregon #ElectoralCollege #KateBrown
Oregon is the 15th state to join the National Popular State compact, an agreement established by each participating states' laws to put its electoral votes toward the winner of the national popular vote, instead of the state's own popular vote. The compact will only go into effect if the cumulative total of the states' electoral votes surpasses the 270 necessary for a majority, which would require states that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 to sign on.
#Oregon #ElectoralCollege #KateBrown
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