© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Birthday Prayer please Watch and Share this Video
Follow
1
Share
Report
120 views • September 14, 2021
My birthday prayer is for everybody to come to Arizona and get baptized in the name of
Jesus Christ with me at lake arivaca Sept 15 my birthday.
#vaccinepolice we need help.We need you to send one family member to Arizona and to help us do God's work and to help save God's children.Will you do your part? If you can't come please share this far and wide.
Vaccine-police.com
205 9369803
Jesus Christ with me at lake arivaca Sept 15 my birthday.
#vaccinepolice we need help.We need you to send one family member to Arizona and to help us do God's work and to help save God's children.Will you do your part? If you can't come please share this far and wide.
Vaccine-police.com
205 9369803
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.