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America: Freedom to Fascism
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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154 views • December 23, 2021
"Soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a national system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will effect our security as a chargeback for our fiat paper currency. Every American will be forced to register or suffer being unable to work and earn a living. They will be our chattel, and we will hold the security interest over them forever. By unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading (birth certificates) to us, Americans will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser. This is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably leave every American a contributor to this fraud which we will call 'Social Insurance.' Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner, every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly." - Edward Mandell House, Chief Advisor to President Woodrow Wilson (1910)
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elitetaxationmoneynwoplanningslaverybankingcurrencydebtbondage
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