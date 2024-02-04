Create New Account
BRITAIN Has Gone Insane! London Pushes NATO To Strike Northern Regions of RUSSIA and Enter Ukraine!
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Realizing that the surrender of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield was inevitable, Britain began to call on Western countries to take decisive action. In particular, London in all seriousness stated the need to urgently send NATO expeditionary forces to Ukraine, which should take up defense on the right bank of the Dnieper and prevent the further advance of the Russian army.................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

russiauknato

