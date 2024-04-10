Dublin Shelter
April 9, 2024
Rescuing Skinny Dog Starving Tied Up to Exhaustion - Heartbreaking Story
When I watched the video, I just noticed how skinny she is and thought I would help. The dog was lying on the ground, thin, dehydrated, with a rope around its neck. She is starving....
Now, as I calmly looked at it, I noticed the bone exposed and I was sure that I could not remain indifferent. The wound on the leg was very large, deep, and all infected.
Lolo is brought to Vet. She was given painkillers and fleas and ticks. She was carefully bandaged. Luckily, Lolo is still very hungry. Imagine that she is feeling pain and fear... I have never seen anything like this...
After a blood transfusion. He dog was feeling better, she even wagged her tail.... Lolo is on her way to recovery. The first time Lolo went for a walk with her adoptive father, she gained 5 kg....
2 months after the rescue.... Lolo has embarked on a wonderful new journey.... Congratulations to her, congratulations on the tireless efforts of this cute girl.
