Rescuing Skinny Dog Starving Tied Up to Exhaustion - Heartbreaking Story
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Dublin Shelter


April 9, 2024


Rescuing Skinny Dog Starving Tied Up to Exhaustion - Heartbreaking Story


SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/SX4rTY


When I watched the video, I just noticed how skinny she is and thought I would help. The dog was lying on the ground, thin, dehydrated, with a rope around its neck. She is starving....


Now, as I calmly looked at it, I noticed the bone exposed and I was sure that I could not remain indifferent. The wound on the leg was very large, deep, and all infected.


Lolo is brought to Vet. She was given painkillers and fleas and ticks. She was carefully bandaged. Luckily, Lolo is still very hungry. Imagine that she is feeling pain and fear... I have never seen anything like this...


After a blood transfusion. He dog was feeling better, she even wagged her tail.... Lolo is on her way to recovery. The first time Lolo went for a walk with her adoptive father, she gained 5 kg....


2 months after the rescue.... Lolo has embarked on a wonderful new journey.... Congratulations to her, congratulations on the tireless efforts of this cute girl.


For rescue dog inquiries and collabs, email [email protected]

Web: http://hellodanes.com/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neTFb8tkHmQ

dog skinny infection starving rescue wound exhausted heartbreaking tied up dublin shelter

