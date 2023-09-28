Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Strike by Four FAB-500M62 with UMPC on the Nibulon Port Terminal in the Kherson region
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
961 Subscribers
90 views
Published 17 hours ago

This is a better video of this Nibulon terminal than the one I posted earlier today. More details now too.

Strike by four FAB-500M62 with UMPC on the Nibulon port terminal in the Kherson region.

The terminal was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a warehouse for storing equipment and accommodating personnel.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket