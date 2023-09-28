This is a better video of this Nibulon terminal than the one I posted earlier today. More details now too.
Strike by four FAB-500M62 with UMPC on the Nibulon port terminal in the Kherson region.
The terminal was used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a warehouse for storing equipment and accommodating personnel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.