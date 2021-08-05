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Second beast of Revelation 13: the United States
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101 views • August 05, 2021
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Revelation 13:11-17 - And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon. And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.
And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men, And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.
And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SSR MEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Since it won’t be long before truth-providing Christian channels will be deleted by YouTube on their platform, I encourage you to visit my channel on the following platforms, which, for now, allow biblical truth to be shared with others:
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Revelation 13:11-17 - And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon. And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.
And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men, And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.
And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SSR MEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Since it won’t be long before truth-providing Christian channels will be deleted by YouTube on their platform, I encourage you to visit my channel on the following platforms, which, for now, allow biblical truth to be shared with others:
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
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