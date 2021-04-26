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Who should be sent to jail? Lin Wood speech 2021 [Chinese subtitle] 林伍德說要把誰送進監獄？2021林伍德演講
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140 views • April 26, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIcfEi_IeuM
原影片出處：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIcfEi_IeuM
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