Miles Guo: The CCP has brainwashed the Chinese people to support Russia’s unjust war!

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3/4/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP has brainwashed the Chinese people to support Russia’s unjust war! Twenty hours after the CCP claimed that all Chinese in Ukraine had been evacuated, four Chinese students died from the Russian shelling, and 20 more people were also killed