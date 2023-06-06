💥Attack Aviation Crews of Eastern Military District - Rocket air Strikes and Heat Traps on military facilities and equipment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special operation zone.

Supported by fire: Su-25 destroyed fortifications and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
💥 Attack aviation crews of the Eastern Military District carried out rocket air strikes on military facilities and equipment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special operation zone.
✈️ After launching missiles from low altitudes, the "rooks" carried out a maneuver, releasing heat traps, and returned to the departure airfield.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.