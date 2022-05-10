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Freedom fighter parties UNITE to take back Australia
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61 views • May 10, 2022
Rebel News.
Some of Victoria's candidates came together to answer questions, talk to voters, and have a good, old-fashioned Aussie barbie.
FULL STORY: https://rebelne.ws/3Fv78xW
More fair election coverage: http://AusDecides.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v140hpc-freedom-fighter-parties-unite-to-take-back-australia.html
Some of Victoria's candidates came together to answer questions, talk to voters, and have a good, old-fashioned Aussie barbie.
FULL STORY: https://rebelne.ws/3Fv78xW
More fair election coverage: http://AusDecides.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v140hpc-freedom-fighter-parties-unite-to-take-back-australia.html
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