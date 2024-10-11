AMERICA First: Democrats, Charlie Kirk: Blue Wall Crumble, Jimmy Dore: SMACKS DOWN, Dan Bongino | EP1348 - Highlights Begin 10/11/2024 8:00 PM EDST

https://rumble.com/v5ib9mt-ep1348.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech

Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

AMERICA First 10/11 - The Democrats don't want Kamala to win. Matt Boyle

https://rumble.com/embed/v5fysed/?pub=2trvx





***

Charlie Kirk 10/11 - The Blue Wall is Beginning to Crumble: Get Ready, The Democrats Have A Trick Up Their Sleeves

https://rumble.com/embed/v5fyvm5/?pub=2trvx





*** :15

Jimmy Dore Show 10/11 - Jimmy SMACKS DOWN NBC Reporter For Pushing Pro-War Propaganda!

https://rumble.com/embed/v5fwmiy/?pub=2trvx





***

Dan Bongino 10/11 - The October Surprises Have Arrived (Ep. 2348)

https://rumble.com/embed/v5g1md9/?pub=2trvx





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



