© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AMERICA First: Democrats, Charlie Kirk: Blue Wall Crumble, Jimmy Dore: SMACKS DOWN, Dan Bongino | EP1348 - Highlights Begin 10/11/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5ib9mt-ep1348.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
AMERICA First 10/11 - The Democrats don't want Kamala to win. Matt Boyle
https://rumble.com/embed/v5fysed/?pub=2trvx
***
Charlie Kirk 10/11 - The Blue Wall is Beginning to Crumble: Get Ready, The Democrats Have A Trick Up Their Sleeves
https://rumble.com/embed/v5fyvm5/?pub=2trvx
*** :15
Jimmy Dore Show 10/11 - Jimmy SMACKS DOWN NBC Reporter For Pushing Pro-War Propaganda!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5fwmiy/?pub=2trvx
***
Dan Bongino 10/11 - The October Surprises Have Arrived (Ep. 2348)
https://rumble.com/embed/v5g1md9/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths