THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 42: The Kings of Israel
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
5 views • 1 day ago

King Jehoram was the son of Ahab and Jezebel, and given his heritage, it is curious that he turned away from Baal worship to embrace the two golden calves set up by Jeroboam. Jehoram occupied himself with war against the surrounding nations. The war with Moab was troubling because his army ran out of water.

The prophet Elisha refused to have anything to with Jehoram because of his idolatry but made an exception because of King Jehoshaphat of Judah. The battle went favorably for them and King Mesha of Moab was encircled.

In a last ditch effort, the pagan king horrifyingly sacrificed his son in an attempt to induce a rescue from his demon god. Shortly thereafter Jesus was finished with Jehoram. He had wasted twelve years as king and Jehu was instructed to eradicate Ahab’s bloodline, along with his friends and associates. Jehu went so far as to kill King Ahaziah of Judah as well, deposing two kings in one day.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1831.pdf

RLJ-1831 -- OCTOBER 24, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/

jesusjudahidolatryjezebelahabjehumoabbaal worshipjeroboamking ahaziahdemon godpagan kingking jehoshaphatking jehoramgolden calvesprophet elishaahabs bloodline
