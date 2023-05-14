Create New Account
EPOCH TV | ATF Agents Go 'Door To Door' To Confiscate Guns
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

ATF Agents Go 'Door To Door' To Confiscate What They Now Classify as "Machine Guns"

he federal government had recently reclassified certain #GunParts as being illegal, and had sent out the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to conduct door-to-door investigations in order to #Confiscate them from citizens.


https://ept.ms/GunSeizuresFM



