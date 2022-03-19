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Durham Report Reveals Hillary Clinton’s Team Really Spied on President Trump
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44 views • March 19, 2022
Despite Hillary Clinton’s denials, the latest findings from the John Durham report reveal a system of corruption that extended to the highest levels of the U.S. government. That system was weaponized to take down and destroy Donald Trump’s presidency. One America’s Pearson Sharp explains.
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