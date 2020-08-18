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The Lockdown is Permanent: Welcome to the Post-Industrial World - FULL SHOW 8/17/20
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176 views • August 18, 2020
Bill Gates has publicly announced that the lockdown will never end and forced inoculations are on the way. Tune in as we witness the “Great Reset:” The globalists are exploiting the Covid crisis to usher in a new technocratic era defined by mass surveillance and forced compliance of the population:
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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