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OVERLAND JOURNAL: EP 9 PT. 2 Imogene Pass Ends in a Search and Rescue Mission. #RFB
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120 views • August 29, 2021
Watch all episodes here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#imogenepass #ouraycolorado #Jailbreakoverlander #fzj80 #toyota #overlandjournal
@00:00 Start
@00:59 Intro
@01:55 SKIP INTRO
@02:55 HEADING down
@04:05 HISTORY OF TRAIL
@05:30 THE MINE BUILDINGS
@07:42 PICK YOUR LANES
@09:26 EXPLORING THE RUINS
@13:36 HEADING TO TELLURIDE
@14:31 THE SHELF ROADS
@17:00 MORE ANTIQUATED RUINS
@18:05 PARKING ON A SHELF ROAD
@19:53 THE CRASH
@21:06 A MESSAGE FROM THE EDITOR
@22:31 CUTE BABY FOX
@22:40 SEARCH AND RESCUE OP
@26:42 CALLING MY I.C.E CONTACT
@27:34 SEARCH AND RESCUE DAY 2
@28:40 EPIC TIMELAPSE
@29:31 FAT GUY MTN CLIMBING
@31:01 PANIC ATTACK
@32:08 FINAL SEARCH AND RESCUE OP
@32:40 ATTACKED BY A SWARM OF RED ANTS
@33:50 FRED FLINTSTONE INSPIRES ME
@34:13 SUCCESS!!!!
@35:04 MY FINAL THOUGHTS
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
#imogenepass #ouraycolorado #Jailbreakoverlander #fzj80 #toyota #overlandjournal
@00:00 Start
@00:59 Intro
@01:55 SKIP INTRO
@02:55 HEADING down
@04:05 HISTORY OF TRAIL
@05:30 THE MINE BUILDINGS
@07:42 PICK YOUR LANES
@09:26 EXPLORING THE RUINS
@13:36 HEADING TO TELLURIDE
@14:31 THE SHELF ROADS
@17:00 MORE ANTIQUATED RUINS
@18:05 PARKING ON A SHELF ROAD
@19:53 THE CRASH
@21:06 A MESSAGE FROM THE EDITOR
@22:31 CUTE BABY FOX
@22:40 SEARCH AND RESCUE OP
@26:42 CALLING MY I.C.E CONTACT
@27:34 SEARCH AND RESCUE DAY 2
@28:40 EPIC TIMELAPSE
@29:31 FAT GUY MTN CLIMBING
@31:01 PANIC ATTACK
@32:08 FINAL SEARCH AND RESCUE OP
@32:40 ATTACKED BY A SWARM OF RED ANTS
@33:50 FRED FLINTSTONE INSPIRES ME
@34:13 SUCCESS!!!!
@35:04 MY FINAL THOUGHTS
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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