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NO ONE SHOULD EVER TAKE THESE JABS
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233 views • October 17, 2021
Dr. Sean Brooks brings the cold hard truth about the adverse health effects of taking the mRNA vaccine jabs. Cancer, blood clotting, heart attacks, AIDS. Seriously? Yeah. For your health. An illegitimate authority illegally proclaims: "Take the jab or lose your job." To which we say: "Lose my job or lose my life!" We choose life. Can I get an "Amen"?
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